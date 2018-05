Coastal’s game with Appalachian State moved to Friday

BOONE, N.C. – With Thursday’s baseball game featuring #16 Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State being postponed due to inclement weather, the teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday (May 18) with game 1 set for Noon and game 2 to start approximately 45 minutes after the completion of game 1. Weather could be an issue Friday as well, so please continue to check Twitter (@CoastalBaseball) if there are any changes.