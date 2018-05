Dorman avoids elimination over River Bluff

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WOLO) – Facing elimination, Dorman defeated River Bluff in game two of the SCHSL 5A Championship series, shutting out the Gators 7-0.

River Bluff had previously won the opener against the Cavaliers on Saturday in dominant fashion 9-1.

The decisive game three will be played Saturday night at 7 p.m. at a neutral site. It will take place at Lander University in Greenwood.

Video courtesy of WHNS.