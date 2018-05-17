Fireflies take game one vs. RiverDogs, 2-1

CHARLESTON, SC – The Fireflies stole a victory right out of Charleston’s grasp on Thursday night at Joe Riley Park. Columbia turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead – which wound up being the final score – in the eighth inning to clinch a come-from-behind win. The Fireflies are now three games above .500 for the first time in 10 days.

The turn-around eighth inning began when Charleston (17-22) reliever Anderson Severino (L, 1-1) walked Rigoberto Terrazas. Then Edgardo Fermin drove his teammate in with a roaring triple down the left-field line (his team-best fifth of the year). That was the first of back-to-back extra-base hits: shortly afterward, Raphael Gladu doubled down the right-field line and plated Fermin. Columbia (21-18) jumped ahead, 2-1.

Conner O’Neil struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth and Stephen Villines (S, 4) nailed down the win with a scoreless ninth. The Fireflies played in its fifth straight one-run game and ninth (in 15 games) in the month of May. Columbia is now 7-7 in games decided by one score.

Not to be forgotten was Tony Dibrell’s (W, 1-2) efforts on the mound. The starter lasted a career-best seven innings and punched out seven. Dibrell scattered four hits and picked up his first win of the season.

Columbia continues its series against Charleston at Joe Riley Park on Friday at 7:05 ET. You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

Story by: Columbia Fireflies