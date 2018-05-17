Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament run ends in Sweet 16

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — South Carolina women’s tennis (21-7, 11-2 SEC) saw its historic season come to an end in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 on Thursday.

No. 7 Georgia came back from an early deficit to defeat the No. 10 Gamecocks, 4-3, in a thriller at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Gamecocks won the doubles point and No. 34 Hadley Berg and Mia Horvit won their singles matches, but Georgia won four singles matches to take the match and advance to the Elite Eight.

The Gamecocks will wrap the season with the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, which take place after the team tournament from May 23-28 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C. No. 34 Hadley Berg received an at-large bid, while No. 59 Ingrid Gamarra Martins was named the fourth alternate to the Singles Championship.

DOUBLES

1. #63 Paige Cline / Hadley Berg (SOUTH CAROLINA) def. #10 Elena Christofi/Morgan Coppoc (GEORGIA) 6-2

2. Ingrid Gamarra Martins / Mia Horvit (SOUTH CAROLINA) def. #26 Mariana Gould/Katarina Jokic (GEORGIA) 6-2

3. Kennedy Shaffer/Annette Goulak (GEORGIA) vs. Megan Davies / Rachel Rohrabacher (SOUTH CAROLINA) 3-5, unf.

SINGLES

1. #12 Katarina Jokic (GEORGIA) def. #59 Ingrid Gamarra Martins (SOUTH CAROLINA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

2. #34 Hadley Berg (SOUTH CAROLINA) def. #75 Kennedy Shaffer (GEORGIA) 6-2, 6-4

3. Mia Horvit (SOUTH CAROLINA) def. #90 Marta Gonzalez (GEORGIA) 7-5, 6-1

4. Mariana Gould (GEORGIA) def. Paige Cline (SOUTH CAROLINA) 6-4, 6-1

5. Elena Christofi (GEORGIA) def. #113 Megan Davies (SOUTH CAROLINA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

6. #103 Morgan Coppoc (GEORGIA) def. Rachel Rohrabacher (SOUTH CAROLINA) 6-1, 6-4

