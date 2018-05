Good Morning Curtis Live at Bone-In Barbeque

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia , is live Thursday morning at Bone- In Barbeque.

Curtis is live in the field with his ‘Good Morning Curtis’ segments.

Thursday, you can find Curtis getting an inside look at the new restaurant in the Bull Street development.

The restaurant is next to Spirit Communications Park.

Join us each weekday from 5am-7am on Good Morning Columbia.