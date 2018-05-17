Lexington Town Council candidates answer questions at public forum

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Voters had a chance to learn more about the candidates who are running for council in the town of Lexington this evening.

Citizens got the opportunity to learn and ask questions to all three candidates- Jeremey Addy, Bennett Casto and Todd Lyle, at the greater Lexington Chamber and Visitor’s Center on West Main Street this evening.

This event helped the public get a bit more personal with the potential candidates.

The special election will be held on May 29.