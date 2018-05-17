NJ school bus collision leaves 2 dead, some critically hurt

A child and a teacher were killed when a school bus full of fifth-graders collided with a dump truck and slammed off a New Jersey highway this morning, the governor said.

Photos of the chaotic scene show the school bus on its side in the median of Route 80 near Mount Olive Township, which is about 50 miles west of New York City.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on May 17, 2018.Seth Wenig/AP
PHOTO: Multiple injuries have been reported after a serious crash between a school bus carrying middle school students and a dump truck on a New Jersey highway, according to police, May 17, 2018.Magdeline Bassett/Asbury Park Press via USA TODAY NETWORK
PHOTO: A locator map shows the location of a fatal school bus crash in Mt. Olive Township, N.J., May 17, 2018.ABC News
The students — fifth-graders at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey — were on the way to a field trip at the time of the collision, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference from the middle school.

Seven adults, including the driver, and 38 students were on board the bus, Murphy said, and 43 people of those 45 were injured and hospitalized.

Some patients are in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Murphy said.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., May 17, 2018.Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media via AP
PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to the scene where a school bus collided with a dump truck near Mount Olive Township, N.J., May, 17, 2018.WABC
PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to the scene where a school bus collided with a dump truck near Mount Olive Township, N.J., May, 17, 2018.WABC
“Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy,” Murphy said on Twitter.

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum called the accident “horrific” in an interview with ABC New York station WABC-TV.

PHOTO: Vehicles stop at the scene where a school bus collided with a dump truck near Mount Olive Township, N.J., May 17, 2018.Obtained by ABC News
PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to the scene where a school bus collided with a dump truck near Mount Olive Township, N.J., May, 17, 2018.WABC
PHOTO: Multiple injuries have been reported after a serious crash between a school bus carrying middle school students and a dump truck on a New Jersey highway, May 17, 2018.Magdeline Bassett/Asbury Park Press via USA TODAY NETWORK
Multiple ambulances were on the scene and police said the crash closed Route 80 in both directions.

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash between school bus carrying middle school students and dump truck on a New Jersey highway, May 17, 2018.Magdeline Bassett/Asbury Park Press via USA TODAY NETWORK
