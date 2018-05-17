Orangeburg officials searching for second suspect in officer involved shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Officials are searching for a man wanted in connection with firing upon law enforcement officers earlier this morning.

Sherriff Ravenell said 18-year-old Derian James is accused of shooting at officers during a warrant service.

Ravenell said a separate individual, Najquan Hampton, was being sought on multiple counts of attempted murder for a incident said to have happened earlier in May.

In that incident, witnesses outside a Baxter Street residence reported being shot at by a subject in a dark-colored vehicle.

On Thursday , US Marshal and OCSO investigators were in the process of serving those warrants on Hampton at a Coleman Street residence.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry stated that at that point, the arriving investigators were then fired upon by another individual who was quickly identified as James.

Hampton was not part of the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident.

James is described as being a black male standing about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information on James’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO immediately at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.