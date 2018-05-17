SC Lawmakers Postpone Budget Talks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers say they need more time to figure out the state’s $8 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year starting July 1st. In a joint statement released Wednesday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman of Florence and House Ways and Means Committee Republican Brian White of Anderson said they will postpone further budget meetings until later in June. Their statement said the differences that the conferees face are numerous and complex.