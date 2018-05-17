Shooting suspect near SCSU has been arrested: SCSU lockdown is lifted

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg Sheriff’s Department have arrested the shooting suspect that forced South Carolina State University to lock-down their campus.

Authorities say Najquan Hampton, aged 17, was part of a shooting confrontation near South Carolina State University’s campus this morning.

The school’s alert system sent out an alert message to students and faculty this morning at 7, urging them to seek shelter in case the shooter came on the campus.

Orangeburg police shortly apprehended Hampton, who they considered to be armed and dangerous.

South Carolina State University lifted their lock-down shortly thereafter.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.