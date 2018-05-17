Suspect Arrested in Death of Student-Athlete

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County deputies say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old student athlete.

Investigators say Sytori Davenport is charged with murder in the death of Amon Rice.

Rice attended Lower Richland HS where he was a standout basketball player.

He died Saturday after deputies say he was shot Thursday in the 200 block of Greenlake Dr. in Hopkins.

Investigators have said they do not believe the shooting was gang-related but they do believe the two were part of a group of people who agreed to meet to “settle a dispute.”