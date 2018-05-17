Tasty Tuesday: The ultimate chicken and waffle sandwich didn’t come from the south

Bone-In's Scott Hall shows Tyler Ryan how to make a sandwich that will make you trade in the Wonder Bread

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–After months of planning, construction, and promotion, the Bone-In BBQ restaurant is open at Spirit Communications Park in the new Bull Street neighborhood. Owner of Bone-In Scott Hall joined Tyler Ryan, Grace Joyal, and Alexis Frazier to talk about the realization of the dream, and of course the creation of the ultimate chicken and waffle sandwich.