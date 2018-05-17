Tasty Tuesday: The ultimate chicken and waffle sandwich didn’t come from the south

Bone-In's Scott Hall shows Tyler Ryan how to make a sandwich that will make you trade in the Wonder Bread
Tyler Ryan,

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–After months of planning, construction, and promotion, the Bone-In BBQ restaurant is open at Spirit Communications Park in the new Bull Street neighborhood.  Owner of Bone-In Scott Hall joined Tyler Ryan, Grace Joyal, and Alexis Frazier to talk about the realization of the dream, and of course the creation of the ultimate chicken and waffle sandwich.

Share

Related

Good Morning Curtis: Bone-In Barbeque Restaurant
Yoga for Everyone
Shark attacks 10-year-old boy off Hilton Head beac...
Trending: California mom accused of neglecting kid...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android