The Note: New scrutiny of Trump’s bottom line

ABC NEWS – The TAKE with Rick Klein

The most interesting information to emerge of late from legal maneuverings impacting President Donald Trump is more traditionally swampy than anything having to do with Russian meddling.

It could be quite a bit worse than that – and could provide political fodder for Democrats searching for ways to make the case against the president and his party.

Recent weeks have brought new details of how Trump lawyer Michael Cohen shopped himself – with significant success, at least for Cohen – for the access he could bring to the Oval Office.

Trump’s new financial disclosure form reported payments to Cohen – payments that, according to the Office of Government Ethics, should have been reported a year ago.

While the headlines out of the disclosures focused on those payments, the presidency has been good for Trump’s bottom line in ways that merit further scrutiny.

The Trump organization’s Washington hotel – a new hot spot for those who like the name, and the proximity to the White House – reported $40.4 million in income in 2017 in the new report. That’s more than double the total reported the previous year.

Then there’s the postscript to Trump’s odd announcement that he’s looking to help the giant Chinese company ZTE “get back into business.” Also this week, a Chinese state-owned company reportedly came through with a deal for hundreds of millions of dollars in loans that will help develop … Trump-branded properties, in Indonesia.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

With just under six months to go until the midterms in November, the field of general election candidates is starting to come into focus.

On the Democratic side, a wide range of personalities and politics will be represented on the ballots in the fall. All factions of the party have had successes so far.

Tuesday’s voting re-energized progressives.

Idaho’s Paulette Jordan, who had the endorsements of national groups including Indivisible, Democracy for America, and People for Bernie Sanders, defeated a more establishment Democrat in the state party’s gubernatorial race. In Pennsylvania and Nebraska, too, more populist, and arguably more liberal, Democratic candidates had big nights.

“Candidates were winning all across the country who were opting positions that looked very similar to those that Bernie Sanders was advocating in 2016, and which would have been considered far out ahead of time,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ former presidential campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, told ABC News yesterday.

Weaver pushed back against the idea that Democratic candidates could go too far to the “left” and instead posited, by way of example, the fact that the senator’s economic platform played well in 2015 and 2016 in states where Democrats and independents have been struggling and typically thought to be more conservative.

The TIP with Benjamin Siegel

The midterms are looming over the brewing immigration debate taking place in the House Republican conference.

A group of moderates and retiring House Republicans are just five signatures away from forcing the freewheeling immigration debate GOP leaders have tried to keep behind closed doors and off the House floor.

If their discharge petition is successful, the group will kick off consideration of several competing proposals addressing DACA recipients and border security. The measure with the most support over 218 would then head to the Senate.

The gambit could help Republicans from districts with large Hispanic populations as they work to defend their seats – assuming all 193 Democrats (who are grappling with their own midterm considerations) back the effort and give the Republicans the 218 signatures needed to force action.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, after a private meeting with Republicans Wednesday morning, doubled down on his criticism of the discharge petition, calling it a “big mistake.”

Meanwhile, conservative Republicans are agitating House leaders from the other side. They’re demanding a vote on a hard-line immigration plan – a move they believe would excite their base ahead of November – in exchange for supporting the farm bill, a sweeping measure that authorizes billions in farm subsidies and nutrition programs.