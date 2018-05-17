Thousands of Teachers Rally

Raleigh, NC (WOLO) —School districts across North Carolina were closed Wednesday, as thousands of teachers protested at the state capitol in Raleigh calling for more funding for education.

Lawmakers claim they’ve committed to giving the teachers a pay raise for the upcoming year, but the teachers say it’s not just about that.

They also want better benefits, more more money per student, and more support personnel among other things.

Teachers from across South Carolina will gather at our State House this Saturday.