Trending: It’s a boy for ‘The Legends’ and Good Samaritan shades wheelchair bound woman May 17, 2018 1:11 PM EDT Kimberlei Davis, Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: California mom accused of neglecting kid... Trending: Melania Trump undergoes kidney procedure... Trending: Yale University grad student speaks out ... Trending: Mother’s Day 2018 spending to reac...