Bianca Cuevas-Moore returning to play at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Bianca Cuevas-Moore will return to the Gamecocks’ roster for 2018-19. The 5-foot-6 senior guard graduated from the University in May and has elected to return to the team after initially choosing to complete her eligibility elsewhere. She was a key starter in South Carolina’s run to the 2017 National Championship, but missed the 2017-18 campaign with a left knee injury.

“Bianca and I have had our ups and downs, but my love for her has never wavered,” Staley said. “She is a fan favorite and a favorite of mine; and her return to our program is a reflection of her love for South Carolina, her teammates and her coaches. I am excited that I get to coach her for another season, and I know that Gamecock Nation is equally excited to see her back in action at Colonial Life Arena.”

In her three seasons in Garnet and Black, Cuevas-Moore was largely a spark off the bench, providing energy and a change to the pace of the game the minute she stepped on to the floor. She has played in 108 of the Gamecocks’ 109 games played in her first three seasons, averaging 6.9 points on 37.9 percent field goal shooting in her 18.6 minutes per game. Her strongest season was in 2016-17 when she posted 19 starts and 8.3 points per game on 38.8 percent shooting, including 37.4 percent from 3-point range in helping the Gamecocks to the 2017 NCAA National Championship.

With the return of Cuevas-Moore, the Gamecocks’ 2018-19 roster stands at 13, including three returning seniors. Seven of the 13 Gamecocks are guards, including incoming freshman Destanni Henderson and graduate transfer Nelly Perry.