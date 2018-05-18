Brian Bowen has solid showing at NBA Combine Friday



CHICAGO (WOLO) — Gamecock forward Brian Bowen had a much better second day at the NBA Combine in Chicago.

After putting in just 5 points in two scrimmages Thursday, the Carolina forward showcased his talent Friday.

In one scrimmage, Bowen had a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) in nearly 30 minutes played.

Bowen, who hasn’t played a college game yet, left Louisville for South Carolina after his family was allegedly involved in the FBI’s probe into college basketball. He could only practice with the Gamecocks after enrolling at USC.

He now awaits a decision from the NCAA regarding his eligibility status, but must make a decision about his NBA future by May 30.