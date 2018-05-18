Children rescued from flooded Orangeburg County daycare

Orangeburg Co, SC (WOLO) —- Several agencies came together to help rescue nearly 20 children stranded inside a daycare center that started flooding during heavy downpours Friday morning. Some areas of the county saw water at waist deep levels.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, tells ABC Columbia News, water had risen so high it began entering the Kids in Motion daycare facility along Russell street on different levels. Administrators called 911 for help removing the nearly two dozen children leading to the evacuation of the building. At least 10 officers jumped into action to get the children out of the daycare and onto dry ground around 11am Friday morning.

The Orangeburg School District sent out a bus for the evacuees to stay until their parents were able to arrive

Sheriff Ravenell said ” I’m just thankful for each of the men and women who responded to get our children to safety. It was a great effort by everyone.”

No injuries were reported and none of the responding officers were injured during the multi-agency effort. Below are photos courtesy of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page.

