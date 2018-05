The ABWA Names a New Chapter

Orangeburg becomes the latest home for a group that aims to empower women in business

ORANGEBURG SC (WOLO)-The American Business Woman’s Association Empower Her program is preparing to officially name a new chapter in Orangeburg. According to Rochelle Jamison Holmes, owner of Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast, the ceremony will take place at the Stevenson Auditorium with a reception following at the Matriarch.

