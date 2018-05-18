Fill the Red Truck for Local Shelter Animals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to help some local furry friends.

The City of Columbia Animal Services Department is hosting a Fill the Red Truck event.

They’re asking for folks to help fill up their red truck with supplies for the shelter.

City officials say animal lovers are encouraged to drop off pet supplies at the corner of Heyward and Holly Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 19 and 20th.

What: Fill the Red Truck Drive

Items Needed:

Dry Dog Food

Canned Dog Food

Dry Cat Food

Cat Litter

Paper Towels

Bleach and Cleaning Supplies

Leashes and Collars

Garden Hoses

Crates and Carriers

Pet Toys

Blankets

Towels

Dog Beds

When: The Fill the Red Truck Fundraiser will be held May 19, 2018 and May 20, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Shandon on the corner of Heyward and Holly Street.