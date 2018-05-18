Finlay Park Summer Movie Series Returns in June

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s been a summer staple for family fun for several years now, and it’s back! We’re talking about Columbia’s Finlay Park Summer Movie Series. This year you can grab the family and a few lawn chairs and enjoy watching a summer line up of flicks every other Friday for 2 months.

This year City officials say the fun will begin June 1st and run through July 27th. Below is a list of the movies you’ll be able to enjoy in the Laurel Street park.

June 1st: The Emoji Movie

June 15th: Peter Rabbit

June 29th: Hoodwinked

July 13th: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

July 27th: Justice League

All the movies are free and open to the public with each film beginning at sunset.

Keep in mind, blankets, lawn chairs and coolers are welcome, but you’ll have to leave the pets, glass containers, and alcoholic beverages at home.