Gamecocks set to host Columbia regional starting Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 11 South Carolina softball opens the Columbia Regional on Friday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN3 against UNCG. The winner will move on to face the winner of the Liberty and Hofstra game while the losing team will play in the elimination game on Saturday following the winner’s bracket game.

Carolina comes into the weekend with an impressive 45-14 record, including a 15-9 mark in SEC play. Carolina closed the regular season winning eight of its last 10, including four wins over ranked opponents.

Carolina is set to be on TV for the 44th time this season with the first game of the Columbia Regional.

South Carolina’s opponents come in with a 178-49 record. It’s the most wins in any regional this year, and the only regional with more than two 40+ win teams in it.

The 2018 Columbia Regional starts at 5:00 PM ET on Friday on ESPN3 with the Hofstra Liberty game. The regional is set to run through Sunday. The winner of the regional would go on to face the winner of the Tempe Regional (Arizona State Regional) starting 5/25. The winner of that super regional would go on to OKC and the WCWS starting 5/30.

Brad Muller and South Carolina legend Dr. Megan Buning will be on the call for all the games in the Columbia Regional on ESPN3. The pair has routinely called Carolina home games over the year and are widely consider two of the more popular SEC Network announcers for games on SEC Network Plus. When she’s not found on TV, Buning can also be found all over the South Carolina softball record book.

ESPN3 will cover every game of the Columbia Regional. Fans can find ESPN3 on ESPN.com.

Fans can purchase tickets for the regional on gamecocksonline.com or by calling the South Carolina ticket office. Parking/ticket/tournament information can be found on the tournament main page on gamecocksonline.com, as well.