Huger street lanes are open after car crash destroys power pole and water main

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department officials say that traffic lanes are back open after a car crash destroyed a power pole and busted a water main early this morning.

Authorities say an unidentified 25 year old man lost control of his vehicle, hit several objects, including the power pole and a water main, before his vehicle flipped over and ejected him from his car.

Officials say he suffered minor abrasions and bruises from the crash.

Officials also say they have contacted SCE&G and Columbia Water Department to let them know about the busted water main

So far, authorities report that there are no power outages from the destroyed power pole.

Deputies are currently investigating this incident.

ABC Columbia will keep you updated for more details to come.