Jump at the Pump – Gas Prices in South Carolina Up

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are jumping as the Memorial Day holiday draws near.

According to AAA Carolinas, the national average for gas is at $2.87.

According to AAA Carolinas, motorists are seeing 19 percent of gas stations selling gas for $3.01 or more and the national average is 16-cents more expensive than one month ago and 53-cents more than one year ago.

Pump prices in South Carolina are on the rise. Triple A says we’re averaging $2.57 in South Carolina, which is up two cents on the week.

