Missing Camden Toddler Found Safe in Iowa

Winneshiek Co., IA (WOLO)– The Camden Police Department says two year old Dakota Ray has been found safe in Winneshiek County, Iowa.

Authorities have been searching for Dakota since April 15th when police say her uncle mistakenly turned custody over to the child’s father.

Investigators say she was found with her parents, they were taken into custody on a variety of charges and are awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.