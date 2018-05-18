Muddy work pays off for Ultimate Challenge Mud Run

GASTON, SC (WOLO) – Organizers say say “It’s often imitated, never duplicated.” Saturday (5/19), thousands plan to get covered in mud for an event celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Josh Berry got a sneak peak at the work going into the Ultimate Challenge Mud Run in Gaston and how all the hard work before and during the event pays off in the end.

Watch the video above for the full story.

If you’re interested in a last minute signup, day of registration is available. The location of the event is 1215 Valley Ridge Rd., Gaston, SC.

For more information, click here.