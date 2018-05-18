President Donald Trump Reacts to School Shooting

ABC NEWS–President Donald Trump called it a “very sad day” in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Texas this morning.

Speaking at an event at the White House, Trump said that he wanted to start by “expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting.”

At least 10 were killed and several others injured at Santa Fe High School in southern Texas. The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and federal authorities are coordinating with local officials. This has been going on for too long in this country, too many decades,” Trump said.

He called it an “absolutely horrific attack” and told the families of the victims and the injured “we’re with you in this tragic hour and we will be with you forever.”

“Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe. May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded,” Trump said.