SC records deadliest flu season in years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Officials say this flu season in South Carolina was the deadliest in years with over 100 deaths more than the previous record holding year.

The State Health and Environmental Control Department says 271 people died from the flu during the 2017-2018 season.

Previously, the 157 deaths from 2014 to 2015 were the most ever reported.

Flu season runs from October to May.