White Knoll wins first 5A softball championship in school history

DUNCAN, S.C. (WOLO) — White Knoll needed just one win to claim the 2018 5A state softball championship Thursday night at Byrnes, and the Timberwolves delivered, knocking off Byrnes 6-2 on the way to win its first 5A softball championship in school history.

The Timberwolves scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead and held on for the win.