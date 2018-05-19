15 Displaced, Dog Killed After Lexington Apartment Fire

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Fire officials are investigating a blaze that displaced 15 people Friday night.

The fire happened at the Lakeland Apartments on Old Chapin Road just before 12:30a.m.

All residents had to evacuate while the County of Lexington Fire Service battled the structure fire, according to officials.



Lexington County Police say 15 have been displaced, and no humans were injured, however one dog was killed.

Police say three units received heavy fire damage, and three others received smoke and water damage. In total, officials say the fire caused $330,000 in estimated damages.