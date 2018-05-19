Clemson completes sweep of Pitt

PITTSBURGH – No. 4 Clemson completed the sweep of Pittsburgh with a 5-0 victory at Charles L. Cost Field on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers (43-13, 22-8 ACC), who secured at least a share of the ACC regular-season championship, recorded their 11th ACC road win in a row to set a school record and won their sixth game in a row overall. The Panthers fell to 27-25 overall and 11-19 in ACC play.

Ryan Miller (5-1) earned the win in relief, as he gave up one hit and no runs in 1.2 innings pitched. Pittsburgh starter Chris Gomez (2-1) suffered the loss.

Seth Beer lined a two-out single in the third inning to score the game’s first run, then an alert Kyle Wilkie, who extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a single, scored on the play. Beer led off the sixth inning with his 19th home run of the season. In the seventh inning, Chris Williams lined a two-run single.

The Tigers will be the two seed in the ACC Tournament held in Durham, N.C. from Tuesday to Sunday. Opponents and game details will be announced by the conference on Sunday.

