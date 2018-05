Coffee Company Brings 500 Jobs to SC

Spartanburg, SC (WOLO) — A coffee company is perking up the job market in the upstate.

Keurig Green Mountain announced it will build a new facility in Spartanburg County creating 500 jobs.

The move brings with it an investment of 350 million dollars.

The company says the new production facility will primarily house coffee roasting and packaging for Keurig’s single-serve k-cups.