Deputies arrest teenager for breaking into homes, watching people sleep

Lexington, SC (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested 17 year old Caleb Dawkins who has been charged with three counts of burglary and voyeurism. According to authorities, the incidents took place in April and May of this year at homes on Crystal Lake Drive and Amalfi Drive within the town on Chapin.

Sheriff Jay Koon says Dawkins resides near the homes where the alleged incidents occurred. Detectives say Dawkins broke into homes and watched the people inside while they were sleeping. Deputies say a family member turned him over to authorities where he was arrested and charged.

Tonight, Dawkins has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting bail, and is currently on house arrest with a GPS monitoring device.

