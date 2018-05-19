Gamecocks close regular season with fifth-straight SEC series win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Sophomore Cody Morris struck out seven in seven innings of work and the 25th-ranked University of South Carolina baseball team scored eight runs in the first three innings in a 10-1 rout of Texas A&M to close out the regular-season Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park. South Carolina ends the regular season with a 32-22 overall record and a 17-13 record in SEC play.

The Gamecocks jumped out early on Aggie starter Stephen Kolek, scoring four runs in the first. Noah Campbell led off the game with a solo home run to right. After a walk to Carlos Cortes, Madison Stokes belted his 10th home run of the year, a two-run blast to the gap in left. Kolek retired the next two Gamecocks but LT Tolbert doubled, Hunter Taylor walked and Jacob Olson singled in a run, his 31st RBI of the year.

The Aggies got one back in the first. Michael Helman singled, went to second after a Cody Morris throwing error allowed Logan Foster to reach. He moved to third on a flyout and scored after a Chris Andritsos sacrifice fly.

South Carolina put up another four-spot in the third inning. Tolbert led off the frame with a single. He went to third on Olson’s double. Carolina loaded the bases as Matt Williams was hit by a pitch. Tolbert trotted home on a hit by pitch to Campbell. Cortes then brought in a pair of runs with a double to left field. Stokes made it 8-1 as his sacrifice fly to center scored Campbell.

In the seventh, TJ Hopkins singled to left, driving in Olson. Williams then came home as the ball got past left fielder Logan Foster, making it 10-1 Gamecocks.

Morris did not walk a batter in his seven innings, allowing an unearned run on five hits. Sawyer Bridges pitched the final two frames, striking out three. Kolek took the loss, allowing six runs in 2.1 innings. Stokes and Olson had three hits apiece. Stokes also drove in three runs.

GAMECHANGER

Noah Campbell led off the game with a solo home run to right, his third of the year.

KEY STAT

Carolina has won five straight SEC series for the first time since 2012.

NOTABLE

Madison Stokes finishes the regular season with a .347 batting average to go along with his 10 home runs. That leads the Gamecocks heading into postseason play.

Morris did not allow a walk in his start for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will head to Hoover, Ala., for the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks are the five-seed and will play the 12-seed Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.