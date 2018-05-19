Gamecocks earn five-seed in SEC Tournament, full bracket unveiled

HOOVER, Ala. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks will begin the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night as the five-seed, facing 12-seed Missouri in a single-elimination game for the right to advance on into double-elimination competition beginning Wednesday.

The time of the game between Carolina and Mizzou is to be determined, set to be played after No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Mississippi State face off at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Southeastern Conference released the full field on Twitter Saturday night.

The bracket for the #SECTourney is SET! See y’all on Tuesday at the @hoovermetplex 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SCfCnrwTQG — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 20, 2018

The conference tournament runs through Sunday, May 27.