Gamecocks pick up road win at Texas A&M, clinches winning SEC mark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Graham Lawson pitched four scoreless innings of relief, Hunter Taylor doubled twice and the 25th-ranked Gamecock baseball team took advantage of three Texas A&M errors in a 5-3 win over the Aggies Friday night at Blue Bell Park. The Gamecocks move to 16-13 in SEC play this season and keep alive a chance to earn a top-four seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

The Aggies scored the game’s first three runs. In the second frame, Allonte Wingate singled to left to score Aaron Walters. Then in the third, Hunter Coleman drove in a pair with a Texas League single to center field. Carolina got one back in the fourth. Justin Row singled and moved up two bases on an error by the center fielder. Row scored as LT Tolbert singled to left with two out.

The Gamecocks took the lead in the top of the fifth, taking advantage of Texas A&M defensive miscues. Jacob Olson doubled to open the inning. He went to third and Matt Williams reached on a throwing error. After Noah Campbell was hit by a pitch, Carlos Cortes singled to right to score one. On the same play, an error by Wingate brought in Williams. Row brought in the third and final run of the inning on a groundout.

Hunter Taylor led off the eighth with a double down the line in right. He moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch after a walk to Cortes.

Lawson allowed just one hit in his four innings, but it was a Wingate single to lead off the ninth. Texas A&M got runners to second and third with two out but Lawson struck out Will Frizzell to end the game.

Adam Hill earned the win on the mound for the Gamecocks. He struck out three and allowed seven hits and three runs to move to 7-5 on the year. Lawson picked up his first save of the season. John Doxakis took the loss, allowing just one earned run with six hits and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Row and Taylor had two hits apiece for the Gamecocks, who had nine hits on the night.

South Carolina and Texas A&M will conclude the regular season Saturday afternoon (May 19) at 2 p.m. CDT (3 p.m. EDT) in College Station, Texas.