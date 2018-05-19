Oh yeah! USC pitcher Kelsey Oh leads Gamecocks to 3-0 win at NCAA Tourney

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Kelsey Oh tossed a career-high 13 strikeouts, leading the Gamecocks to a 3-0 win over UNCG to open the NCAA Tournament play Friday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The 13 strikeouts is a Carolina high for this season as the Gamecocks overcame a two-hour weather delay to move to 1-0 in the double-elimination bracket.

Oh (14-5) overcame a slow start in which she allowed her only two walks of the night in the first inning. UNCG got runners to second and third with one out in the frame, but Oh found her way with back-to-back strikeouts to start her career night.”

Freshman Alexis Lindsey was one of the offensive bright spots for the Gamecocks, as her infield single in a pinch-hit situation in the bottom of the first scored a run and gave Carolina the 1-0 lead it wouldn’t surrender.

In the bottom of the third, poor weather delayed the game for two hours with runners on second and third for the Gamecocks and two outs. Play was officially stopped at 9:30 PM ET.

After returning to action at 11:30 PM ET, Carolina quickly scored two more runs in the third thanks to Jana Johns infield hit to score two and make it 3-0 Gamecocks. Carolina scored all three runs on the night with two outs.

Overall, the Gamecocks finished 5-for-11 at the plate with two outs.

South Carolina (46-14) watched on as Oh earned her first career win in the postseason and moved the Gamecocks to one win away from the regional championship game.

In total Carolina finished the night with seven hits from six different batters. Tiara Duffy led the way with a 2-for-3 night.

No. 9-seeded South Carolina softball will return to action tomorrow in the winner’s bracket game at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN3. That’s one hour after the originally scheduled time as all three games tomorrow will be pushed back an hour due to the late ending time of tonight’s game.