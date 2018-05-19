River Bluff falls short in 5A series to Dorman

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – For the second-straight season, River Bluff fell in the final game of the SCHSL 5A State Championship series.

The Gators have won the first contest in the title set in both 2017 and 2018, but have lost the last two, dropping Saturday’s showdown with Dorman 14-4 at Lander University.

The Cavaliers scored eight runs in the first inning to create instant separation and lead their way to a second state crown in their program’s history.

Video courtesy of WHNS.