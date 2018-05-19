Seeds and Pools Announced for the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship

Tuesday

North Carolina (37-17, 22-8 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Tar Heels will be joined by eighth-seeded Georgia Tech (31-25, 14-16) and 12th-seeded Pitt (27-25, 11-19). Pool B features No. 2 Clemson (43-13, 22-8), along with No. 7 Miami (27-25, 16-13) and No. 11 Notre Dame (24-28, 12-18). No. 3 NC State (40-14, 19-11) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Florida State (39-17, 16-13) and No. 10 Virginia (28-24, 12-18), while Pool D features No. 4 Duke (39-14, 18-11), No. 5 Louisville (40-16, 18-12), and No. 9 Wake Forest (25-30, 13-17).

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday ( May 22-25 ). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m. , 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. , while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon .

The complete schedule for the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship will be released Sunday morning ( May 20 ). Visit theACC.com for more information.

. Tickets are available by calling 919.956.Bull (2855), ext.3, or online at http://theacc.co/base18tickets

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 14 games on Tuesday through Saturday . Sunday’s noon championship game will televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on the ESPN app (subject to blackout).

Saturday, May 26 , from noon to 6 p.m. during the semifinals of the championship. The free event, located on Blackwell Street outside of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and Historic American Tobacco Campus, includes live music, interactive games, student-athlete autographs, and giveaways. For more information, visit: The ACC Baseball Championship FanFest will be held, fromduring the semifinals of the championship. The free event, located on Blackwell Street outside of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and Historic American Tobacco Campus, includes live music, interactive games, student-athlete autographs, and giveaways. For more information, visit: https://www.durhamncsports.com /accfanfest/

2018 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS

Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina

POOL A – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 12 Pitt

POOL B – No. 2 Clemson, No. 7 Miami, No. 11 Notre Dame

POOL C – No. 3 NC State, No. 6 Florida State, No. 10 Virginia

POOL D – No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Louisville, No. 9 Wake Forest

The Atlantic Coast Conference contributed to this post.