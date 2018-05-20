21st Annual Black Expo Focuses on Economic Development

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The 21st annual Black Expo kicked off Saturday at the convention center in Columbia.

This years event focused on economic development. The expo had seminars toeducate, enlighten and inspire the entire community and the African-American community in particular.

This years keynote speaker was CEO and CNN political correspondent Angela Rye, who encouraged attendees to reinvest in their communities.

“If we are not disciplined, if we don’t put our hands to the plow and ensure that we are moving the needle on causes that are important to us, if we don’t stand together and believe in each other, we’ll never make a difference and I think that today I gave them examples of how it’s worked in the past and how we can strengthen the ground that has been laid for us to really move the needle so hopefully,” Rye said.

Aside from economic development, organizers say exposure to cultural resources is a part of the focus for this event.