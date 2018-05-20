Attorney sues prosecutor for records in SC school shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) -A lawyer representing the estate of the 6-year-old killed in a 2016 school shooting in South Carolina is suing the prosecutor’s office for records about the case and the teen accused of murder.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reports the lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Jacob Hall says the 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office hasn’t complied with the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Attorney Field Dunaway says Dunaway says the information he’s seeking is public record now that 15-year-old Jesse Osborne is being tried as an adult. Osborne is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his father and Jacob.

Jacob was killed in a shooting at Townville Elementary School on Sept. 28, 2016. Osborne was 14 at the time of the shooting.