Coates makes WNBA-debut in win against Mitchell, Fever

Greg Brzozowski,

INDIANAPOLIS (WOLO) – Alaina Coates made her WNBA debut Saturday, scoring five points and grabbing eight rebounds across 12 minutes in the Chicago Sky’s 82-64 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Dutch Fork and South Carolina alum was the second pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft, but missed all of her first season out of college in the league due to surgury from an ankle injury yhat also cut her postseason short on USC’s run to their program’s first NCAA Championship.

Coates played professionally in Hungary with Sopron Basket, appearing in three games after agreeing to a deal with the Euro League team in February.

Fellow former Gamecock Tiffany Mitchell scored 11 points for the Fever in her first appearance of her third WNBA season.

