Deputies: 3 inmates escaped Orangeburg County jail after assaulting guard

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -Orangeburg County deputies say three inmates assaulted a guard in what they say was a “planned escape” from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night.

Deputies are searching for Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27; Curtis Ray Green, 20; and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27.

“We have no way of knowing how far they’ve gotten and it’s still an investigation whether they were assisted by anybody,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Johnson and Green are each charged with murder. Boltin is facing a carjacking and grand larceny charge.

“We know that these individuals are dangerous, we hope they’re not armed at this time, but we just advise people to remain vigilant and make phone calls, call us if they see or hear anything,” he said.

Deputies were notified at 9:38 p.m. Saturday of a possible escape and the assault of a correction officer, he said.

“An officer was assaulted at the jail,” he said. “I think during that assault, they already, apparently had this planned.”

The sheriff’s office posted an advisory on social media at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday alerting the public about the investigation into a possible escape.

“We had no way at that point of telling if there was anyone missing or how many were missing until the jail could actually do a count,” Ravenell said.

After the count, jail officials were able to identify the missing inmates.

He said he believes is still on lockdown as of Sunday afternoon. He said they are following leads they are getting.

“At this point, we’re not taking anything for granted,” he said. “Our main objective at this point is to get these three individuals back in jail.”

He said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Elloree Police Department are among the agencies assisting in the search.

Inmates who are believed to have participated in the attempt inside the detention center were being questioned.

Ravenell said Johnson was apprehended on a murder charge in October 2017 by Orangeburg County deputies and U.S. Marshals. Green was charged in a March 20, 2015, murder case, he said. And Boltin was charged in connection with a carjacking in January 2018.

“Now we are asking the public to call if anything, if they see or hear anything, to please call and let us know because we have to get these individuals off the streets,” he said.

If anyone has any information on any of the suspects or the incident, you are urged to call the OCSO immediately at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.