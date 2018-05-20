Deputies Seeking 3 “Dangerous” Inmates Who Escaped Orangeburg Jail

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson

Curtis Ray Green

Christopher Shannon Boltin





ORANGURG, SC (WOLO)- Investigators are looking for three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention center Saturday night.

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, Curtis Ray Green, 20, and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, are being sought after the attempt. Deputies say all are considered to be dangerous.

Johnson and Green are each charged with murder. Boltin is facing a carjacking and grand larceny charge.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Ofiice investigators were notified of a possible escape attempt just before 10 p.m. Saturday and have been searching for the three since the escape attempt was reported.

If anyone has any information on any of the suspects or the incident, you are urged to call the OCSO immediately at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.