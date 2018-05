Donate Pet Supplies and ‘Fill the Red Truck’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to help some local furry friends.

The City of Columbia Animal Services Department is hosting a Fill the Red Truck event.

They’re asking for folks to help fill up their red truck with supplies for the shelter.

City officials say animal lovers are encouraged to drop off pet supplies at the corner of Heyward and Holly Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 20th.