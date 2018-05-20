Driver killed after car runs off road, into Orangeburg creek

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person was killed after their car went into a creek in Orangeburg Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened on I-95 near mile marker 90 around 3pm.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford Escape was traveling North on I-95 when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and into a small creek.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash, according to officials. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

This wreck is under investigation.