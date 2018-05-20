Fill The Red Truck For Our Furry Friends

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Two local animal groups is asking you to help donate for our furry friends in need.

Saturday kicked off the Fill The Red Truck Fundraiser in the Shandon Neighborhood, on the corner of Heyward and Holly street.

“They’ve raised probably 20-25 thousand pounds of food over the 10 years and probably 20-30 thousand dollars in cash donations which help to go do spayed and neuter vouchers to get the animals in the city and the Richland County spayed and neuter,” Jack Allen Wilson, with City of Columbia Animal Control Office said.

The event benefits the Animal Mission and Columbia Animal Services. Organizers say items needed are, Canned and dry food (dog and cat), cat litter, cleaning supplies, leashes, collars, crates and carriers, toys, towels, blankets, and beds as well as monetary contributions.

Visit www.animalmission.org for more info or call (803) 776-PETS.

The Fundraiser ends Sunday at 5pm.