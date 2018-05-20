Fireflies fall to Charleston, split four-game set

CHARLESTON, SC – New York Mets 2017 first round draft choice David Peterson was splendid again on Sunday. The lefty allowed just one earned run and struck out seven over seven innings, but Columbia fell to Charleston, 2-1.

Peterson (1-2, 1.91) has now yielded just two earned runs over his last 26 innings (four starts). Most impressive, Peterson did not walk a batter on Sunday for the first time in his six starts.

Columbia (22-20) won the first two games of the series but still managed a split of the four-game set after back-to-back losses. Fourteen of the Fireflies first 18 games in May have been decided by three runs or fewer.

The Fireflies jumped ahead 1-0 in the fifth. Raphael Gladu extended his hit streak to nine straight games with a lead-off single. He later swiped second base and moved to third on Rigoberto Terrazas’s base hit. After Hansel Moreno was hit, the bags were full. Gladu was able to tag and score when Edgardo Fermin drilled a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Charleston (19-23) tied the score in the bottom of the sixth when a run came home on an error. The following frame, Dermis Garcia belted a solo home run and the home team pulled in front, 2-1.

The Fireflies mustered just one base hit from that point on and could not rally. Besides Peterson, reliever Aaron Ford was impressive as well. The lefty made quick word of the side in the eighth and struck out a pair.

Columbia starts its first ever eight-game homestand on Monday. The Fireflies host the West Virginia Power for the first of four starting at 7:05 ET at Spirit Communications Park. The righty Marcel Renteria (2-1, 5.73) is slotted to start for Manager Pedro Lopez and face Power right-hander Max Kranick (2018 debut).

You can watch the game on MiLB.TV or listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.