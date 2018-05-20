Gamecocks win against elimination again, force final regional game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Facing elimination, the Gamecocks powered past Liberty in the Championship Round of the Columbia Regional, defeating the Flames 2-0 Sunday afternoon to force a winner-take-all game to decide which side advances to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Cayla Drotar hit a two-run home run in the top of the third for the only offense of the day. Junior starting pitcher Dixie Raley threw a complete game shutout, only allowing three hits to Liberty in game six of the regional. The seventh and final game at Carolina Softball Stadium of the weekend will take place approximately a half hour after the 6:07 p.m. conclusion of the previous matchup.

The Flames 19-game win streak comes to a close with the loss. Beverly Smith’s Gamecocks improve to 48-15 on the season.