Hundreds of SC teachers, state workers demand raise at rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -Teachers, state employees and supporters are agitating for a raise at the Statehouse.

A few hundred people gathered Saturday at the Capitol in Columbia to demand a pay increase from state legislators. Their call for action included demanding increased funding for schools and higher teacher salaries.

“Our teachers deserve more and deserve the best until we do something even help with the wages,” Charles Brave Jr. said. “Like one of the speakers alluded to, we’ve got to visit the teacher’s salary because they’ve started in on a low bar and when they come out, they’re going to be on a low bar.”

The State newspaper reports one of the teachers attending the rally was Newberry County elementary school teacher Kayla Lawson. The 24-year-old says she’s holding down four jobs beyond teaching full time.

Oraganizers also encouraged people to vote in the upcoming elections.